BJP Govt at the Center will fall soon: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the BJP government at the Center will not last long and is going to fall soon.

“The BJP government has betrayed the farmers, youth, and businessmen. Every class is troubled by the wrong policies of the BJP. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country. The BJP government made false promises to the public,” he claimed.

Addressing party workers here on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers, youth, and the poor are facing great difficulties in the country. Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops, and they, along with the poor, should be helped, he said.

Advertisement

The SP President stated that during the previous Samajwadi government, many important decisions were taken in the interest of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers were provided facilities, and markets were built for them. The BJP government stopped the work of the mandis and ruined everything. Today, farmers are facing shortages of fertilizers and seeds, he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party walks on the path of truth and respects everyone.

“Today, the public is looking toward the Samajwadi Party with hopeful eyes. People have faith in the Samajwadi Party,” he said, adding that the Samajwadi Party as a political organization needs to be further strengthened down to the booth level.

“We need to build a continuous line of workers from the sector to the booth level, and everyone’s behavior and language should be democratic,” he added.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yadav appealed to leaders, officials, and workers to publicize the policies and programs of the Samajwadi Party and the development work done in the public interest under the SP government.