BJP forgot to fuel double-engine in the last five years: Priyanka

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched for a change of government in Himachal, questioning the presence of the double-engine government in the last five years.

Taking a jibe at the BJPs leaders who are asking for votes in the name of the double engine at a ‘Parivartan Pratigya’ rally in Haroli of the Una district on Monday, Priyanka said, “Have you wondered where they were in the last five years. Probably they forgot to fill the fuel tank in the last five years so the engine failed.”

The BJP has been claiming the benefits of double-engine government of BJP at the Centre and the state.

Cornering the BJP on the issue of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and unemployment, the Congress leader said, “Whenever the demand of OPS and employment has been raised by the people it has been rejected by BJP.”

“Whatever Congress leaders say they do accomplish it and in Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel is providing OPS as promised by him. Why is it not being done in other states by BJP, when Congress can do it,” she sought to know.

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP on the issue of unemployment, she said the party did not give employment to the youth in the state in the last five years despite the fact that there are 63,000 posts lying vacant in Himachal.

Assuring employment to the people of Himachal Pradesh, she said, “Our party will provide jobs to 1 lakh in our first cabinet meeting when it comes to power in Himachal. BJP is apprehensive about it and states that it is not possible. Whereas the fact is that we have managed to do it in Chattisgarh as our government has given three lakh jobs in the last three years. The unemployment rate today is lowest in the state compared to other states.”

In Rajasthan too the Congress government has given 1.3 lakh jobs, she added.

“What is the first duty of the government towards the people,” she asked, adding that if BJP cannot provide jobs, provide OPS, and cannot work for the betterment of the state, then what is its use?

The BJP will promise anything to retain power at any cost, but they will forget after it, she said, cautioning the people not to be misled and to vote keeping in mind their future.

“Every five years there are elections, what is the big deal. These elections will decide Himachal’s future, so it is important for the voters to comprehend and understand the circumstances and take the path of truth. It’s an old tradition native to this place, to differentiate between right and wrong,” she said, adding that what is wrong should not be accepted.