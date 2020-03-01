Even as Delhi still reeling under the deadly violence which got erupted after hate speeches and sloganeering of political leaders against anti-CAA protesters and targeting Muslims, today Kolkata too witnessed one such incident when a group of men holding BJP flags were heard chanting ‘Desh desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa**** ko’ (shoot the traitors of the nation) on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Shahid Minar.

The video of the incident went viral went viral showed men waiving BJP flags and wearing saffron colour clothes raising the provocative “goli maro” slogan. A policeman could be seen steering the group.

Earlier, Six people were detained on Saturday for chanting ‘Desh desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa**** ko’ (shoot the traitors) inside Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The Kolkata Police taking note of the video started an investigation into the incident.

“We are going through the CCTV footage of the area and trying to identify those who raised the slogans,” said a senior police of the Kolkata police, appealing to people to refrain from making comments that could flare up to communal tension in the city.

“Those who were involved in today’s incident will be identified and stern action will be taken,”news 18 quoted him as saying.

Some local media houses have also uploaded the clip on their portal.

The Left and the Congress sharply criticised the BJP for the slogan and demanded the Mamata Banerjee government take acestrong action” against those raising it.

“After the violence in Delhi, this slogan has now made its way to Kolkata. While no other party is being permitted to hold any meeting using microphones, an exception was made by the Mamata Banerjee government for Amit Shah. Now we find the BJP workers went to the extent of raising the ‘goli maro’ slogan in the heart of the city. The state government must identify those raising the slogan and take punitive action,” said Left Front legislature party leader and CPI-M lawmaker Sujon Chakraborty.

Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty said, “BJP is leading the country towards doom, They are raising this slogan even in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee must see to it these people are arrested and sent to jail.”

Shah landed in Kolkata this morning to launch the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal by taking out a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kolkata amid protests against his presence. Shah’s visit to Bengal has been met by multiple protests across the city with #GoBackAmitShah trending on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata at a rally to launch BJP’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign said that ‘sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal) is not possible as long as Mamata Banerjee government remains in power. He accused Banerjee of “triggering riots” and “burning trains” to oppose Citizenship Act. The protests by the Bengal CM, who opposed it staunchly will be of no avail, Shah said as “Mamata didi by doing all this are you able to stop us.”

Amit Shah kicked off the BJP’s campaign at a rally at Shahid Minar grounds for the municipal elections in April across West Bengal which can be seen as the first step towards the assembly polls of 2021.

Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence as the supporters and opponents of CAA clashed in the Northeast district. As of now, at least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 350 injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

Delhi High Court reprimanded the state police for its inaction against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma who have given hate speeches against anti-CAA protesters and targeted Muslims.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur was the first one to use this slogan at a poll campaign rally in Rithala in North West Delhi.

Thakur stoked controversy as he was seen in a viral video seen raising slogans, like “Desh ke gaddaro ko” and urging the crowd to complete the slogan with, “goli maaro saalo ko” (Shoot the traitors).

Following this, the poll body barred Anurag Thakur from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours.