BJP files complaint with EC against Maharashtra LoP’s remarks on ex-ATS chief Karkare’s death

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Maharashtra’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar, who reportedly claimed that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was killed by an “RSS-affiliated cop, and not by terrorist Ajmal Kasab, during the 26/11 terror attack”.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar in a complaint on Sunday urged the poll body to direct the registration of FIR against Wadettiwar under the stringent provision of law. He also urged the EC to direct the Congress leader to tender an unconditional apology.

In the complaint, the BJP further sought a comprehensive investigation into Wadettiwar’s statement to ascertain whether the Congress is supporting and propagating this “harmful narrative”.

Shelar claimed that Wadettiwar’s statement violates the Model Code of Conduct and “risks inciting communal tension and causing enmity”.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the Opposition “is worried about Ajmal Kasab” and wants to “support terrorists by targeting Ujjwal Nikam”, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, LoP Wadettiwar said Hemant Karkare was “not killed by bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by a policeman affiliated to the RSS… Ujjwal Nikam, who appeared as special public prosecutor, is a traitor who suppressed this fact and BJP has given an election ticket to a traitor like him”.