BJP fact-finding committee for Birbhum violence submits report to Nadda

The five-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted its report to JP Nadda on Wednesday.

The BJP party chief had formed a five-member fact-finding committee in wake of Birbhum violence in which eight people were burnt to death.

The BJP fact-finding team had West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh as its member.

“The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Sukanta Majumdar told the media before he met Nadda.

Violence erupted in the Birbhum district of West Bengal after the local leader was murdered in a bomb attack. In the violence that followed eight people were locked in a house and burnt alive. The violence shocked the country and High Court took a suo moto cognizance of the incident and asked the state government to install CCTV cameras for round the clock surveillance.

Mamata Banerjee visited the site of the incident and reiterated that the culprits would be nabbed and no one responsible would be spared. 15 policemen were sent on leave and twenty people including the prime suspect were arrested in swift action.

There was a heated exchange of words in and out of the Vidhan Sabha between the TMC and the BJP leaders. The local BJP leaders demanded the chief minister’s resignation. In retaliation, a TMC delegation met the home minister Amit Shah and demanded the removal of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar resignation saying that he had acted in a partisan manner and that he interferes in the functioning of the democratically elected government. They also charged him for lowering the stature of his office as he used rough language which does not augur well for the federal democratic set-up of the country.

Now The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case following the Calcutta High Court order. It has named 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting. On Friday, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SIT formed by the West Bengal government to hand over case papers and accused persons arrested by it to the CBI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.