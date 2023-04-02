BJP elects RS Rathore as Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan

The BJP Legislative Party on Sunday unanimously elected its MLA Rajendra Singh Rathore as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly.

The post of Leader of Opposition had been lying vacant since Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed the Governor of Assam on February 12, 2023.

Phool Singh Meena, a party MLA from Udaipur, proposed the name of Rathore which was seconded by former Chief Minister and party Vice President Vasundhara Raje, and three other MLAs – Anita Bhadel, Madan Dilawar and K L Choudhary.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh and Vijaya Rahatkar, national general secretary, were present during the legislative party meeting at the party office here.

Rathore who was till now the party’s Deputy Leader in the House nominated Satish Poonia, a former state president and MLA, as his successor.