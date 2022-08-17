BJP drops Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan from Parliamentary board; includes Yediurappa

As BJP rejigs parliamentary board on Wednesday, the saffron party drops Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from parliamentary board and includes former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a major organizational reshuffle.

In its parliamentary board, which is party’s apex organisation and decision making body, BJP has included former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman, and national secretary Sudha Yadav.

As per the new list released by the BJP President JP Nadda, 11 members are the part of the parliamentary board which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda himself who are the part of the board.

According to the sources, the shuffle is an attempt by the BJP to make its parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also released a list of the members of party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan have been made the members.

However, former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oran has been dropped from it. All the parliamentary board members are also part of the CEC.