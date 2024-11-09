BJP dividing the society: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP government is laying landmines by destroying social harmony by dividing the society on caste and communal lines.

” The countdown for this + encounter government+ has started and that is why they are scared. Their language has changed. They are so nervous that they consider the officials as their supporters but perhaps the officials and the government people do not know that the public is no longer with them.

“People are against BJP. What will the officer do when the public is against it? What has the Chief Minister’s language become and what is he saying?,” he charged.

Akhilesh Yadav said that now BJP will not remain in the government for long and for this reason their language has changed.

“Their way of thinking and understanding has changed. The truth is that the wickedness of the mind becomes the bitterness of words. Those who have got true cases dropped against themselves and false cases filed against others, the less they say, the more their truth will remain hidden,” he said.

He said,” In the by-elections, Samajwadi Party and the public will fiercely counter every trick of the BJP government. People are against BJP and it has no credibility left, that is why it is contesting elections by putting forward officers. But officials also know that the public is not with the BJP.”

In the press conference here on Saturday to celebrate the 8th birthday of a ‘ Khajanchi’ born while changing notes in the bank line in Rasulabad, Kanpur Dehat at the time of demonetization, Akhilesh Yadav said that saints are being shown favoritism in the BJP government.

“Fights are being organized between sages and saints. In Indian tradition the greater the saint, the less he speaks and when he speaks, he speaks for the welfare of the people. Here everything is the opposite.

“Their eligibility test will have to be done. Because the kind of language they are using suggests that we should know about their abilities somewhere. A person becomes a Yogi not by his clothes but by his words,” he questioned while attacking CM Yogi.

SP President said that BJP reminds us of the Amrit Kaal but during its tenure, it is not the Amrit Kaal of freedom but of destruction. It is said that everything happens in reverse in Kalyug and this is what is visible in the BJP government.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the kind of comments and question marks that the Supreme Court has recently made on the functioning of the UP BJP government has never happened against any government in the past.

“For the first time, the Supreme Court has imposed a huge fine of Rs 25 lakh on the UP government against the bulldozer operation and has also directed action against the officials. Not only this, the judges said that this government is very arrogant and it seems that the rule of law has ended in UP. There is misuse of power and authority in UP.

“The Supreme Court further said that this is arbitrary. A house cannot be demolished overnight with a bulldozer. There is jungle raj and anarchy in UP,” he pulled up the Yogi government.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav 8th birthday of Khajanchi in a big way and presented a bicycle to him. The 8-year old boy also recited a poem .

On this occasion, Akhilesh Yadav said that demonetization has emerged as the biggest economic corruption in the history of the world.

“Demonetization has proved to be an ocean of corruption for BJP. Of all the targets set by the BJP central government at the time of demonetisation, not a single one has been achieved. Demonetization has remained only for show. Its effect was like slow poison. In 8 years, demonetisation made farmers, labourers, middle class, working professionals, professionals and small shopkeepers, street vendors and street vendors its victims. Every class has suffered losses due to demonetization. Along with demonetization, all the other decisions taken by the BJP government like GST have also caused losses to the people,” he claimed.