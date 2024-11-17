BJP didn’t do anything for those living in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led central government for allegedly neglecting Delhi’s unauthorised colonies and the Purvanchal community.

He challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name a single contribution the Centre has made to improve the lives of unauthorized colony residents, highlighting that the saffron party has immense power and resources but lacks the intent to act.

Kejriwal claimed that despite hurdles created by the BJP, the AAP government has installed sewer and water pipelines and provided electricity connections to uplift the marginalised.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP chief stated that Delhi is administered by two governments: the state and the Centre.

He said that both governments have powers and resources concerning the national capital, with the Centre possessing immense financial resources and no shortage of funds, while the Delhi government, being smaller, operates with limited capacity.

Kejriwal alleged that BJP leaders make assurances before elections but disappear after the elections.

He said much still remains to be done, with many unauthorised colonies awaiting these works.

Taking a dig at two Union ministers, Kejriwal alleged that during the last Delhi assembly elections, Amit Shah and Hardeep Puri promised to regularise unauthorised colonies, but, even after five years, not a single registry has been done.

He alleged that if the saffron party, which is in power at the Centre, had wanted to, they could have regularised unauthorised colonies, built schools, and constructed roads.