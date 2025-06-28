BJP defends Waqf Law Amendment as step towards Muslim welfare

The BJP on Saturday defended the amended Waqf Act as a necessary reform aimed at improving the governance of Waqf properties and ensuring their benefits reach underprivileged sections of the Muslim community.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Jharkhand headquarters, party national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP Zafar Islam accused the Congress of having used Muslims solely for electoral purposes for decades.

Islam said the Modi government functions on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” and that all eligible citizens, including Muslims, are benefitting from welfare schemes without discrimination.

He asserted that the amended law does not interfere in religious matters but is designed to curb irregularities in Waqf administration. “Waqf properties were created for the welfare of the poor. But these assets have often been misused or leased at undervalued rates, denying benefits to the community. The revised law addresses that misuse,” he said.

He emphasised that Waqf institutions possess large tracts of property that, if managed efficiently, could support schools, hospitals, colleges and universities for the Muslim community.

On the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf property management, Islam called it an administrative necessity. “Religious functions will remain with Muslims. But for financial integrity and transparency, inclusion of skilled professionals regardless of religion is appropriate,” he said.

He noted that the amendment was passed by both Houses of Parliament and had received presidential assent. Courts, he said, had not opposed the law’s framework and only sought clarifications on a few provisions.

Criticising Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Islam remarked that “Shayari and wordplay may be politically entertaining, but they don’t solve the real problems of the poor.”

“The Muslim community has become aware. For sixty years, Congress used them for votes without delivering development. That era is over,” he said.

He concluded that effective Waqf management could generate substantial income, which should be reinvested in education, health, and welfare for the poor. “This is not political interference—it is reform through accountability,” he said.