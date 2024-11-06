BJP, Cong take dig at Kejriwal’s ‘aam aadmi’ image over dinner video

The BJP and the Congress on Wednesday targeted AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over a video showing him enjoying a lavish meal along with his wife and others, raising questions over his “aam aadmi” (simple man) image.

The viral video showed the AAP chief seated at a big luxurious dining table with multiple dishes.

The Delhi BJP has posted the alleged video on social media platform X, with a caption ‘ one common man’ in Hindi.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has reacted to the video saying that the AAP chief had portrayed him as an ‘Aam Aadmi,’ which now seems was for just name sake.

Hussain also accused the AAP chief of hypocrisy, stating that back in time he used to say that he would avoid official cars, big house, but there was a lavish house made for him when he was the CM.

The BJP leader further said that Kejriwal was never a commoner, as he was a revenue service officer.

On the other hand, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit commenting on the alleged video said that this raises a lot of questions, as Kejriwal was a leader who has always questioned others on facilities, while presenting himself as simple and humble, and is now seen enjoying luxuries.

The Congress leader further said that usually no one comments on such personal matters, but on the other hand it is a matter of having dual standards as one cannot always promote simplicity and do the opposite of the same.