BJP cheating women in the name of reservations, alleges Congress

AICC spokesperson and senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the BJP was cheating on the women of the country in the name of fake women’s reservations.

“The BJP should be called as Thaggu ke Laddu of Kanpur as there was no one who they had not cheated,” she said.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Shrinate said the BJP had given false assurance on the Women’s Reservation Bill as it is not scheduled to come into effect before 2039. “BJP is making false statements as work on this Bill will begin when the census is conducted. In such a situation, it is not going to be implemented before 2039,” she elaborated.

The Congress leaders said if the BJP really wants to give reservation to women, it should implement it in the 2024 elections itself. The caste census should be done as soon as possible.

“The government should adopt the Women’s Reservation Bill as per the provisions of the Constitution. Congress supported it because it is supported by half the population. This Bill was first brought by Rajiv Gandhi but at that time the BJP had opposed it,” she recalled.

Shrinate said if the government wants, the Women’s Reservation Bill can be implemented right away.

To a query on India Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, she said the Congress was the pivot of the INDIA bloc but coordination will happen at every level. When the time comes, the decision will be taken on the seats, she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP strongly refuted the charges of the Congress. Senior party leader and UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said in Barabanki that the prime minister today showed the world that India gives equal share to half of its population which Congress ignored during their regime.

“This is the first time that a Bill was passed in the country’s largest Panchayat to give women their rights. But as Congress does not want anything good, they are trying to politicise it,” he alleged.

Pathak said the Opposition is only fighting for power. The people of the state will never forgive a group of power-hungry people because when they were in power, anarchy and corruption were at its peak in the state. All corrupt parties and leaders are included in this INDIA organization but on the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the country. Today, after the conclusion of G20, India’s glory in the world is going towards the peak, he added.