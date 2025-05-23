BJP Charts 2026 Roadmap from Jorhat, Eyes Revival in Upper Assam

With the 2026 Assembly elections on the horizon, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held an extended executive meeting in Jorhat—a strategic choice in the Upper Assam region—to deliberate on the party’s political roadmap and regain lost ground.

The meeting, chaired by Assam BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, was attended by key leaders including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Also present were all district-level presidents and secretaries of the party.

Advertisement

The saffron party recently swept the 2025 panchayat elections in the state, securing a decisive victory and leaving the Congress and other opposition parties trailing.

Advertisement

The party has now shifted focus to sustaining its momentum through the upcoming Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) elections and other local polls leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The gathering launched a comprehensive action plan titled “Victory Resolution”, aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots—especially at the booth and mandal levels.

The executive passed a resolution acknowledging the panchayat poll win and attributing it to the developmental work carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, the choice of Jorhat as the venue for the meeting carries symbolic significance. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, clinched the Jorhat seat, dealing a symbolic blow to the BJP in what has historically been its stronghold in Upper Assam.

The BJP’s loss in Jorhat was viewed as a warning sign and a call for introspection.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a comfortable majority, securing 75 out of 126 seats. The BJP alone bagged 60 seats, while its allies—Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)—won nine and six seats respectively. The Congress-led Mahajot (Grand Alliance) managed to win just 50 seats, with the Congress tally standing at 29.

However, the 2024 parliamentary elections saw some reversals for the BJP in Upper Assam, an area considered politically crucial due to its history of anti-immigrant movements and ethnic assertion.

The Congress made gains in this belt, winning seats like Jorhat and Nagaon, suggesting that the BJP’s influence in some parts of the region may be waning.

Assam BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said the executive meeting aimed to energize cadres across the state and reassert the party’s mission in regions where it has seen setbacks.

“The organisational discussions covered detailed strategies for the next eight months,” he added.

The BJP has also announced a series of District Executive Meetings from May 28 to June 5 across all organisational districts.

Special programmes will be conducted in five organisational districts within the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) in preparation for the upcoming BTR Council elections.

The executive also passed a resolution commending the Indian Armed Forces for “Operation Sindoor”, hailing it as a shining example of India’s military prowess, strategic precision, and the government’s decisive leadership.

With the clock ticking toward the next assembly polls, the BJP’s strategy now appears to be focused on consolidating its rural base, regaining lost ground in Upper Assam, and reinforcing its organisational machinery to ensure continuity in power.