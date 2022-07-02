BJP cell denies links with Udaipur’s murder accused

Ruling out any links with one of the tailor murder accused Riyaz Attari, BJP Minority Morcha State President Mohammed Sadiq Khan, on Saturday, called social media video clips showing him with a former minister a conspiracy to defame the party as the Gehlot government has failed on all fronts including law and order.

On the photos of accused Riyaz with BJP leaders that have gone viral, he said, “You can get a photo of this kind standing with any leader or with any celebrity. It does not mean that he (Riyaz) is a member of our party,” Sadiqu, along with minority Cell leaders including its Vice-President Hussain Khan and state General Secretary Hameed Khan, told the media persons at a press conference here.

“He (Riyaz) does not have any proof of membership in the party, nor was he a member of any booth, mandal, or district team. This is a conspiracy to defame the party”, they said.

“Since this reflects on the desperation of the failed Gehlot government in Rajasthan, we request CM Gehlot to quit the post and have mercy on the people o the state,” they demanded.

“The party strongly condemns the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Such a heinous crime is not acceptable in any civilised society. We demand that the killers should be hanged in accordance with the judicial process,” they urged.