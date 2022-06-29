Three more detained for Udaipur killing, Pak link being probed

The Director-General of Rajasthan Police M L Lather informed the media on Wednesday that three more persons have been detained in the Kanhiya Lal murder case by the Udaipur Police division. They are being interrogated.

Meanwhile, links of Gaus Mohammed, one of the two accused arrested yesterday, with Pakistan’s Extremist Organisation “Dawat e Islami”, have emerged. The accused is said to have visited Karachi in 2014 and attended a meeting of the organisation, DGP said.

When asked whether it was terrorist activity, the DGP said it would be a matter of investigation by all agencies including the National Investigating Agency (NIA), Rajasthan’s SIT, and ATS-SOG.

Since the NIA has taken up the case for a high-level investigation, the state police would extend the Central agency all assistance and logistic support for further investigation, Lather said.

Meanwhile, CPI-M State Secretary Amra Ram and Jamaat e Islami Hind, Rajasthan President Mohd Nazimuddin have condemned Kanhaiyal Lal’s brutal murder by hacking and urged the Central and the State Government to arrest all others who are linked with the two accused and get them the severest punishment at the earliest.