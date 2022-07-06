Udaipur killing: NIA picks up man in Hyderabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a raid in Hyderabad and detained a person for his alleged links with the accused in the Udaipur killing.

A group of NIA agents took up the man, who is believed to be from Bihar, from a motel in the Santosh Nagar neighborhood. He was brought for questioning to the NIA headquarters in Madhapur.

A raid was carried out as part of the inquiry into the death of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, according to reports.

According to reports, the NIA, which is looking into the matter, discovered a person from Bihar’s cellphone number in the accused’s contact history. Hyderabad was where the guy was located. He was being questioned by the investigative agency on his connections to the two accused.

On June 28, two men attacked Kanhaiya Lal in his business and killed him because he had defended suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s offensive statements.

Social media users Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad released a video of the murder after it was recorded.

The two defendants allegedly released a second video in which they boasted about the killing and made threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were taken into custody that day.

Three more suspects were taken into custody by the NIA on suspicion of taking part in the plot to murder the tailor.

(with inputs from IANS)