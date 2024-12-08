BJP Assam to expand outreach with Mandal offices ahead of 2026 assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an ambitious initiative to bolster its grassroots presence in Assam by constructing permanent office buildings across all mandals in the state.

Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, this move underscores the party’s efforts to deepen its connection with local communities and enhance its organizational structure.

During the inauguration of the new office building of the Sualkuchi Mandal in Kamrup (Rural) district, Sarma highlighted the significance of the initiative. “Today marks a significant milestone as we open this state-of-the-art office building, equipped with modern facilities. These offices reflect our vision for a stronger and more organized party structure,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the offices would serve as hubs for addressing local issues, facilitating direct engagement with citizens, and strengthening ties with the community.

He added that most of these offices are expected to be completed before the 2026 Assembly elections, signaling the BJP’s preparedness for the electoral contest.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, North Kamrup BJP President Subal Pal, and other party leaders were present at the event, which showcased the BJP’s commitment to its grassroots expansion strategy.

The BJP’s rise in Assam has been marked by significant electoral victories, including its first-ever majority win in the 2016 Assembly elections and a commanding performance in 2021 under the leadership of

Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The party has focused on building robust organisational infrastructureto sustain its momentum in the state. Constructing permanent Mandal offices aligns with this strategy, providing localized centers to address public grievances and strengthen the party’s foothold in rural and urban areas alike.

This initiative also comes amidst growing political competition in Assam, as opposition parties, including the Congress and AIUDF, seek to regain lost ground.

The BJP’s focus on infrastructure, grassroots engagement, and modern facilities underscores its aim to solidify its presence and address the aspirations of people across Assam, ensuring its readiness for the 2026 Assembly elections.