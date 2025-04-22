BJP asks Congress to come clean on NH case, stop attacking Indian institutions

Lambasting Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks concerning the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has advised the Congress party and its senior leadership to come clean on the allegations in the National Herald (NH) case instead of attacking the institutions of India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here today, party’s spokesperson Nalin Kohli accused Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders of trying to divert the country’s attention from the National Herald case.

Stating that the manner in which the Congress higher command has maintained a complete silence on the Young Indians and National Herald case, Kohli said that it shows that they are scared.

“Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the Election Commission and democracy in India and conduct of elections establish that the Congress is trying to divert attention from the National Herald case by attacking institutions. It is a serious topic as EC has a provedn track recod,” he said.

“They have conducted multiple elections in which BJP has one, NDA has won and even congress party has won in several states and formed the government. Rahul and Priyanka have won the elections and are now MPs. How do you question EC conduct and call it questionable,” said Kohli.

Alleging that for their own greed the Congress is not shying away from tainting the institutions of India, Kohli sid that despite being in power for 55 years, the party did not to do anything for the symbols of India’s freedom struggle.

“They are so concerned with the freedom struggle of Indians and claim that it was them (Congress) who got freedom for the country. But look at the irony that Rahul is attacking India and Indian democracy, ECI while travelling abroad on foreign soil,” he said.

“It is our clear stand that Congress party must come clean on the specific allegations related to proceeds of crime with respect to bogus or advance rent paid to the NH company, bogus entries, accommodation and releasing advertisements that are questionable. They should come clean on it instead of attacking the institutions of India, especially the ECI,” added the BJP spokesperson.