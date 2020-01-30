Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has complained to the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of doing the election campaign in the guise of anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi.

In its complaint, the BJP also demanded from the EC that the expenditure incurred on Shaheen Bagh and other such protests against CAA must be added to the expenditure accounts of the respective AAP candidates. It supported its claim by saying that these are turning out to be proxy election campaigns in the guise of protests.

As reported by The Indian Express, a delegation of BJP leaders that included Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met EC and accused AAP of “sponsoring” anti-CAA protests.

It further reports that the BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said that his party has submitted evidence against AAP leaders of being behind the protests. Yadav said that the evidence showed that AAP was behind these protests.

They urged the EC to take cognizance of the matter.

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has emerged as an epicenter of the anti-CAA protest where the protesters are sitting since December 15 demanding the government to withdraw the law.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 which will be a tripartite contest between AAP, Congress, and BJP. BJP has launched heavy attacks on the anti-CAA protesters in the national capital, specifically, Shaheen Bagh during its election campaigns.

Earlier in the day, BJP Union State Minister Anurag Thakur and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were banned from campaigning for 72 hours and 96 hours respectively. This is the second time in this Assembly election that BJP faces a campaign ban against its leaders as earlier, Kapil Mishra was also banned by EC for making controversial tweets on Shaheen Bagh and Delhi Assembly polls.