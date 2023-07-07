BJP appoints election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced election in-charges for four poll-bound states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is appointed as BJP’s Rajasthan election in-charge, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are appointed as co-incharges.

Besides, Om Prakash Mathur is appointed as Chhattisgarh election-in-charge of BJP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as co-incharge.

Union Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav was appointed as Madhya Pradesh election in-charge and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-incharge of the state.

Moreover, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar has been appointed as Telangana election-incharge and Sunil Bansal as co-incharge.

The BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana to be held later this year as well as the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections.