BJP and NDA opt out of TN bypoll blaming ruling DMK

Close on the heels of the principal opposition AIADMK and its ally,

DMDK, announcing boycott of the February 5, bypoll to the Erode East

assembly constituency, the BJP-led NDA too followed suit, staying away

from the electoral contest on the pretext that the ruling DMK will not

allow a fair and free poll.

Belying expectation that the saffron party will enter the hustings

against the DMK, which has named its candidate, BJP state president K

Annamalai on Sunday said the NDA is not contesting the election. In a

statement released on behalf of the NDA in the state, he said “In 2023

bypoll, the constituency witnessed the electorate being confined to

shelters like cattle and everyone encountered the DMK, intoxicated by

power, violating election rules. Now, the NDA is not prepared to allow

the DMK to once again confine the public in shelters like cattle.”

The NDA is focused on unseating the DMK from power and is working

towards that goal, he said adding that this decision to boycott the

bypoll was arrived at after consultations with the constituents of the

NDA in Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, BJP functionaries held a

brainstorming in the city on whether to contest the bypoll or not.

Besides the BJP, the NDA comprises smaller parties like the OBC

Vanniyar-dominant Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Tamil Maanila

Congress (TMC) of GK Vasan, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) of

TTV Dhinakaran.

The bypoll is being held due to the death of Congress veteran and

former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan last month. He was elected in the

bypoll in 2023, following the demise of his son, Evera Thirumagan.

Riding on the shoulders of the DMK, he won the seat by a record

margin. All the others who were in the fray, including the AIADMK

candidate, lost their deposit. Surprisingly, the Tamil nationalist

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) of Seeman, retained its vote share of around

8 per cent.

With the Opposition, barring the NTK, boycotting the bypoll, it is a

cakewalk for the DMK, which has taken the seat from Congress. The

national party too had agreed to the request of the DMK, heading the

INDIA Bloc in the state in the hope of a better bargain in the 2026

assembly election. The DMK has fielded VC Chandirakumar, a senior

party functionary.

In Tamil Nadu, where elections have become highly monetised,

byelections are no more the barometer to gauge the government’s

performance or a verdict on the ruling party. Since the 90s, it is the

ruling party which annexes any seat for which byelection is held. It

has become practice for the ruling dispensation to deploy the entire

cabinet for electioneering in the constituency. Only in 2019, the

opposition DMK had won 13 out of the 22 seats for which byelections

were held along with the Lok Sabha elections. It was considered a

mini-assembly poll and the AIADMK government of Edappadi K Palaniswami

had survived a scare and secured a majority following the split by TTV

Dhinakaran.