BJP alleges rift with Chadha cost 3 top Punjab officers their job

A day after Punjab Advocate-General (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from the post citing ‘personal reasons’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, Tarun Chugh said it shows complete mess and lack of direction in the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) in the state even four months after coming to power.

He attributed the ouster of all the three top officers, the chief secretary, the DGP, and the advocate general to their differences with Raghav Chadha because the three officers refused to take orders from him.

The BJP leader said on Wednesday that the only achievement of the Bhagwant Mann Government has been that it has replaced the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the AG of the state within no time of their appointments.

“The musical-chairs game continues in the state secretariat, where officers are being shuffled every other day giving a clear signal of how indecisive and directionless has been the state government under AAP rule in Punjab,” Chugh said.

He said while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann runs to Delhi every other day to take the advice on how to run the government, a parallel institution in the name of Raghav Chadha has been holding the reins of the state government in violation of all constitutional provisions.

Chugh said Mann was only a chief minister in the name, but for all practical purposes, the Punjab government was being run by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal and his cohorts.