BJP alleges LDF government in Kerala is soft towards banned organisations

Amid reports that the CPI-M –led LDF government in Kerala is delaying the follow up actions on the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and allied organisations,BJP Kerala president came out against Pinarayi Vijayan government saying that the left government is arranging protection to the banned orgainisations, without taking follow up actions based on the Centre’s notification

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Surendran said while other states are taking stringent actions against the banned organisations,the stance of the LDF government to these organisations are soft.

“ This is a gesture given in return for the votes that the party received through the unholy alliances in the last elections,” Surendran said

Stating that chief minister Vijayan reportedly advised the officials at a high level meeting that there is no need for unnecessary haste, follow legal procedures while implementing ban, Surendran said it is as per the law of the country that the Centre government has banned the PFI which posed serious challenge to the security and integrity of the country

He alleged that the police are hesitant to carry out raids in PFI offices or sealing its offices. This stance of the left government needs to be read along with the statements of CPI-M general secretary Sitharam Yechuri and Kerala secretary MV Govindan, opposing the ban against PFI

He said veteran CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandandan has earlier said that the PFI is a terrorist organisatio, now in Pinarayi Vijayan’s time the CPI-M has completely surrounded to the religious terrorists

It is pointed out that even after the issuance of the notification, banning the Popular Front of India(PFI) and allied organisations by the Centre government , follow up action is being delayed in Kerala. The government has not yet moved towards direct action to implement the ban . While PFI offices were sealed swiftly in several states following the ban by the Central government, Kerala is yet to start action, it has been pointed out

Meanwhile, the Special NIA court in Kochi on Thursday remanded Popular Front of India(PFI) state secretary Abdul Sathar till 20 October. Following this, Abdul Sathar was shifted to Kakkanad District Jail in Kochi. He was produced before the court after preliminary interrogation by the NIA

Sathar, who was arrested by the Kerala Police from Karunagapally on Wednesday,had been handed over to the NIA.

Abdul Sathar is an accused in the cases registered by the NIA and the cases filed by the Kerala Police in connection with the hartal violences