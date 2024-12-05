BJP accuses Rahul of being hand-in-glove with foreign forces

The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accusing him of being hand-in-glove with foreign forces aimed at ”destabilising India”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “There are certain forces that want to break India and play with its unity, and do not want India to progress. Recently, on December 2, a French newspaper called Mediapart revealed some shocking facts that are very serious.”

The BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi is part of a “triangle” along with billionaire investor George Soros and news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilising India.

Advertisement

“We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side, it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of the triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP…the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, ‘traitor of the highest order’. I am not scared to say this word…I don’t have any hesitation to call the LoP Lok Sabha a traitor,” the BJP MP said.

“It’s notable that Rahul Gandhi consistently finds himself at the forefront of issues that compromise national interests. Moreover, he attracts admiration from individuals and groups that have anti-India sentiments,” Patra said.

“All anti-Indians and all those who hate India love Rahul Gandhi. What could be the underlying reasons behind that? The answer is clear!” the BJP MP said.

Accusing the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of betraying the country, Patra claimed that Rahul Gandhi follows the directives of the OCCRP.

“OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish…Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency…it is George Soros’s foundation…such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them…LoP Rahul Gandhi betrays the whole country…OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows,” he added.

Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilising India.

“If OCCRP is hurt, Rahul cries, if Rahul cries, OCCRP feels pain. These are two entities, their soul is one… whatever (George) Soros says, Rahul says the same. Soros wants bad for India, Rahul Gandhi also wants bad for India… Salil Shetty accompanied him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had started. Salil Shetty is Vice President of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. In this way they are two bodies and one soul,” he said.

Patra highlighted revelations from the French newspaper Mediapart, calling them “extremely grave.”

He claimed the “dangerous triangle” undermining India’s unity involved Soros’ Open Society Foundation, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi.

“George Soros, based in the US, funds OCCRP, a global media organisation with around 50 partners worldwide. The third corner, directly linked to India, is Rahul Gandhi,” Patra alleged.

He alleged that OCCRP’s investigative reports are influenced by Soros’ financial support.

“If 70 per cent of an organisation’s funding comes from one source, it cannot claim neutrality. OCCRP serves the interests of Soros and hidden US agencies aiming to destabilise nations,” Patra said and claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s actions often align with the OCCRP’s narratives.

Patra cited the July 2021 OCCRP report on Brazil cancelling a $324 million Covaxin order, claiming it sought to tarnish India’s reputation during the global vaccine rollout. He mentioned that even though the information was well-known before, Rahul Gandhi only raised the issue after the OCCRP report.

“Rahul Gandhi followed this narrative, holding a press conference attacking the government. OCCRP dictates, and Rahul Gandhi follows,” Patra alleged.

The BJP leader accused OCCRP of targeting India’s top industrialists with fabricated reports to destabilise the economy, weaken investor confidence, and provoke a regime change.

“These reports caused stock market tremors and created opposition to the government,” Patra said, claiming the LoP amplified these allegations to paint a false picture of Indian industrialists.