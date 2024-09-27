BJP accuses Congress govt in Himachal of ignoring public sentiment and internal contradictions

BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal slammed the Congress government in Himachal for allegedly ignoring public sentiment and internal contradictions.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he raised objections to the government’s decision to allocate land belonging to the Palampur Agricultural University for tourism development.

Claiming that the move is being met with widespread disapproval from the people of Himachal Pradesh, Bindal said despite heavy opposition, Bindal said the government seems unwilling to reconsider its stance.

The government is ignoring the crucial role the Agricultural University plays in preparing future scientists for the agricultural sector, which is vital for the state’s farmers, he said.

“We have many other places that could be developed for tourism. Why focus on land that is essential for agricultural research and education,” he asked.

The disagreement over this issue is not limited to public opposition but is creating contradictions within the state government itself, he said.

Bindal pointed out that Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has publicly opposed the use of the university’s land for tourism purposes. “When even the Agriculture Minister is against this, why is the government pushing forward? This shows a lack of coherence in their decisions,” Bindal questioned.

He pointed out that there have been repeated contradictions within the Congress government due to inconsistent policy statements by different ministers.

He referred to a recent incident where a state minister suggested adopting the Uttar Pradesh model for managing street vendors, only to backtrack after facing internal pressure.

“A minister says we should follow the Uttar Pradesh model, and the very next day a chief parliamentary secretary gives a contradictory statement. This government is stuck between its own contradictions,” he charged.

Another similar inconsistency was exhibited by the Education Minister, who initially advocated following the Uttar Pradesh model in education but later retracted his statement.

“These flip-flops show that the government is confused and is not serving the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he remarked.

He further accused the government of playing the “victim card” to avoid accountability for its decisions, stating that the people of the state are bearing the brunt of this mismanagement.

“This government has proved to be the most ineffective in the state’s history, constantly increasing the burden on the people while failing to deliver results,” he alleged.