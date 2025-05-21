BJD steps up demand for 27% OBC quota in professional courses, govt jobs

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday stepped up its demand for the implementation of a 27% reservation quota for OBCs in medical, engineering, and other professional courses, in addition to government jobs.

The opposition BJD’s call for OBC quota came a week after the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government announced to introduce 11.25% reservation in admission for students belonging to socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in state public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions, and government-run educational institutions.

Advertisement

“The recent announcement by the state government regarding 11.25% reservation for SEBC students in higher educational institutions has been described as a “historic” decision. However, upon closer examination, it is evident that the measure is inadequate and lacks comprehensive implementation. Notably, this reservation has not been extended to medical and engineering colleges in the state,” the BJD, which held a rally outside the Raj Bhawan, said in a memorandum to the Odisha Governor.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, we would like to highlight that while the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) constitute 22.5% and 16.25% of Odisha’s population respectively, the current reservation in technical, medical, and engineering colleges stands at only 12% for STs and 8% for SCs — totalling merely 20%. This falls significantly short of the 38.75% combined reservation that should be allocated in proportion to their population, as is the case in other sectors of higher education within the state,” it said, seeking the Governor’s intervention in the matter.

Stating that the central government and several other states have already implemented a 27% reservation for OBCs across educational institutions, including in technical and professional education, the BJD’s memorandum suggested that Odisha must follow suit to uphold the principles of equity, social justice, and constitutional responsibility.

It also sought review and revision of the existing reservation percentages for ST and SC communities in professional courses to align with their actual demographic representation, as is already followed in general higher education.