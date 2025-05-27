BJD slams Centre over cancellation of Odisha coastal highway tender, calls it ‘double betrayal’

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken a sharp dig at the “double engine” government at the Centre and the State over the cancellation of the tender for the 346-km-long Coastal Highway project under the Bharatmala scheme.

“Despite a decade having passed since the announcement, there has been no progress on the project. With the tender now cancelled, uncertainty looms large over its future,” said former minister and BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma while addressing the media here on Tuesday. He termed the development an “act of double betrayal by the double engine government.”

He further alleged that the BJP’s slogan of “double engine, double development” has turned into “double betrayal” for the people of Odisha.

The Centre’s ambitious Bharatmala Project had initially proposed a 413-km-long coastal highway in Odisha. The announcement was made on July 9, 2015, by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It was stated that the route from Ratanpur to Chandanpur would be declared a national highway and linked with the proposed coastal highway.

Once completed, the project was expected to significantly boost the state’s infrastructure, transport connectivity, tourism sector, and open up new development avenues.

Das Burma noted that the proposed length of the project was later reduced from 413 km to 346 km. A tender had been floated for the construction of a 176-km four-lane stretch from Rameshwar to Ratanpur. However, the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the remaining 170 km stretch from Ratanpur was still pending.

He pointed out that, despite repeated delays in implementation, the tender has now been abruptly cancelled, plunging the project into further uncertainty.

While administrative reasons have been cited for the cancellation, Das Burma claimed that sources indicate the project is under reconsideration and its design is being altered. Originally, the highway was to be a four-lane road, and tenders were issued accordingly. However, fresh indications suggest that it might now be downgraded to a two-lane road—something the BJD considers completely unacceptable.

“This project, envisioned since 2015, was aimed at enhancing Odisha’s infrastructure and tourism potential. Moreover, given Odisha’s vulnerability to cyclones, the proposed coastal highway would have played a crucial role in disaster response and relief. The long delays and the possibility of downgrading the project make it evident that Odisha’s interests are not being prioritized by the Centre,” Das Burma concluded.