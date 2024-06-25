BJD leader’s govt quarters’ renovation triggers massive row in Odisha

In a classic case of brazen misuse of power, former MLA and BJD’s organizational secretary, Pranab Prakash Das is accused of refurbishing his government quarters and giving it a swanky and high class touch by spending crores of rupees.

Das, widely regarded as the blue-eyed boy of former Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik, fought the recently concluded parliamentary polls from Sambalpur seat. But he ended on a losing note after being trounced by BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Das’s refurbished government accommodation, which reportedly showcased among other things luxurious designing, interior decoration, hit the spotlight on Tuesday after demolition of renovated structures caught the attention of curious public at posh Unit-6 area of the city. The TV journalists made a beeline to the high-profile government quarters and it became the talk of the town during the course of the day.

As the reported extravagance on part of the former MLA raised a furore, the General Administration (GA) Department, which is the custodian of the said quarter, inspected the facility.

Questions are being raised on what led the GA department to allot the 6-R (six room quarters which is allotted to judges, ministers of Cabinet rank and senior bureaucrats) to a MLA.

The propriety of rebuilding and renovation of the allotted quarter has also come under the scanner.

The quarter which was allotted to Das is intact with no rebuilding work. However two structures had come up in its premises. These have been demolished. We are inquiring into it, said an official of the GA department.

The former Chief Secretary Sahdev Sahoo described the renovation of government quarters as an act of illegality.

The rebuilding work within the GA-allotted accommodation is not permissible. Besides, carrying out demolition of any form at the government accommodation is contrary to the rules. The Government is within its right to lodge a criminal case against the wrongdoer, Sahoo said.

Asked to comment on the controversy, Urban Development Minister Dr. Krishna Chandra Mohapatra reeled out a routine reply.

“It has come to our notice. It is being duly inquired into as per law and rules”, said Mohapatra.

Das, who is embroiled in the controversy, in a pre-recorded video statement said “a temporary extension was built in the official residence and is now being removed. I was the organisational secretary of the party. Everyday party workers across the State used to meet me at the quarters. So a temporary extension was built in the official residence”.