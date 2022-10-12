Bizman murder mastermind accepts

The murder happened in the Dwarka District of the National Capital two days back, was a result of a conspiracy to rob the deceased (an owner of a saree shop). The assailants conspired in connivance with the brother of one staff member of the saree shop, who was the mastermind in this whole crime.

The police team of Dwarka has solved this blind murder case by arresting three accused along with the mastermind. The accused have been identified as Ajeet 24, Faizaan 20, and Satyender Kashyap 24. Among them Ajeet is the main culprit, who had planned the whole murder incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, M Harshvardhan said, a saree shop owner namely Mohit Arora 32, was killed by some unknown bike borne assailants in the intervening night of October 9-10, while he was on his way to his house with his brother on scooty.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station and investigation was initiated.

During investigation police analysed CCTV footage and arrested accused Ajeet. Further on his instance, two other accused were also arrested. Weapons used in the commission of crime have been recovered.

The accused disclosed that on the conspiracy of accused Ajeet, they murdered Mohit Arora in order to rob cash from him. All the information regarding the movement of deceased Mohit was given by the accused Ajeet.

Further interrogation revealed that accused Ajeet is the brother of Sujeet, who is an employee in the shop of the deceased. Police are interrogating him along with other staff to ascertain their role in the criminal conspiracy.