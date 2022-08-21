Birthday greetings and wishes pour in for Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Birthday greetings and wishes poured in for young and dynamic Chief Minister for Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu who on Sunday turned 43.

“Birthday wishes to the youthful and dynamic CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu Ji. Under his leadership the state is witnessing all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PemaKhanduBJP,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Khandu while acknowledging the greetings of Prime Minister Modi, tweeted: “Blessed to have received your birthday wishes Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji. I am fortunate to work under you and receive your guidance for development of Arunachal Pradesh. You are an inspiration for me.” Since early morning, Chief Minister Khandu has been receiving birthday wishes from the people of different walks of life.

Blessed to have received your birthday wishes Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP Ji. Your efforts and commitment towards the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the welfare of its people are commendable. May you lead a long and healthy life.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his tweet said: “Very Happy Birthday @PemaKhanduBJP ji. Wishing you all the success on this momentous occasion and for leading Arunachal Pradesh to the path of progress.” Union Minister G Kishan Reddy: Heartiest birthday greetings to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Sh @PemaKhanduBJP Ji. He is working tirelessly to bring holistic socio-economic development to the state. My prayers for his good health and long life.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “Birthday greetings to the dynamic CM of Arunachal Pradesh Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji. He works tirelessly to take Arunachal to the forefront of development and transform people’s lives. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life.”

Conveying his birthday wishes, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “Birthday greetings to young and very energetic CM of Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhanduBJP ji. He is tirelessly serving the state with maximal dedication & determination, and improving governance through major reforms. May Lord Buddha forever bless him with good health & long life!”

Most of Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Smriti Irani and Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharm and people from different walks of life took to Twitter to convey their birthday greetings to Chief Minister Khandu.