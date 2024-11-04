Biotech dept completes Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Biotechnology, in collaboration with its autonomous institutions & PSUs, successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0. The Scientific Cadre Unites, Divisions and its AIPSUs made a significant contribution to the Campaign organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG).

The campaign’s aims were to improve cleanliness of the offices and clearing pendency in the MP’s references, references from state governments, Inter-Ministerial references, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, Public Grievances and PG Appeals.

Besides, records of the offices were reviewed and action was taken for weeding out/retention ‘following CSMOP, GFR and Public Record Act, 1993’. More than 108 cleanliness campaigns were conducted and pending PMO/MP’s references were disposed of during the period. 59 Public Grievance petitions and 10 Public Grievance appeals were cleared.

The offices earned revenue amounting to Rs 15,16,404 on disposal of scrap and redundant items. A total 84,200 sq feet of space has been freed. Besides, 8 rules/processes have been simplified. With regard to record management, this department along with its organizations, reviewed 9152 physical and 814 efiles out of which, 5200 physical files have been weeded out and 328 e files have been closed.

The Department of Biotechnology has not only done the cleanliness and disposal of pendency, but also showed various best practices during the Special Campaign 4.0 viz. organizing awareness programmes on Fire Protection and Prevention (by BRIC-IBSD), wonderful creative work (namely- “Waste to Wealth”) from the waste iron rods/materials left during the construction sites (by BRIC-NIAB).