A Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by the government to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The bill will benefit over 40 lakh residents who have been residing in such colonies for years.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Public Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was introduced by Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri. The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet for its introduction in the ongoing winter session of Parliament for its consideration and passing.

Once the bill is passed and formed into an act, it will allow the registration of properties and provide relief to the residents in Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi.

In Delhi, there are 1731 unauthorized colonies located on private and public property in Delhi in which over 40 lakh people live.

The properties in these colonies are not being registered by registration Authorities and thereby the residents do not have any title documents in respect of such properties. The banks and financial institutions do not extend any credit facilities in respect of the said properties.