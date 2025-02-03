Bill for Anti Conversions Law introduced in Rajasthan Assembly.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar introduced a bill in the state assembly here on Monday for legislating on a stringent anti conversion law for prohibiting unlawful and forcible religious conversions.

Talking to reporters in the lobby of the state assembly complex Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joga Ram Patel said the the bill will offer effective deterrence against conversions by way of fear, promise deceit or by deceitfully luring for marriage with pressure conversion.

This new law will have provision of stringent punishment of rigorous jail terms, Patel said.

Some organisation do also indulge in such conversations, the law will offer deterrence to such acts, he said.

The State Cabinet had approved the draft of the bill two months back for “The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act” to offer deterrence against so called “love jihad”.

Presently, there is no law to curb and prevent attempts of religious conversations in the state. After this legislation, those indulged in unlawful conversions by wooing or luring people by way of fear, favour or deceitful marriage, could be bring to book.

The proposed law will have specific provision against bid of “love jihad”. This provision will empower the family courts to declare null and void a marriage, if, any of the two wed locked parties found guilty of marrying a bride or the groom from different faith or religion with intent of converting into his or her own faith.