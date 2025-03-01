Bijaynagar Blackmailing case : Ajmer bandh evokes good response from public

A procession was taken out here on Saturday by a Hindu outfit “Sakal Hindu Samaj” in protest against blackmailing and sexual exploitation of at least five minor girls by some youths from a particular community in Bijaynagar of Beawar district evoked good response from the public.

Most of the shops, business establishments and even stalls remained closed.

Advertisement

Barring the emergency services and examination centers, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, university and other establishments also remained closed.

Advertisement

Groups of young men equipped with baton – stick were seen on roads since this morning persuading and at many places forcing the traders, shop keepers for keeping down their shutters.

Some youths were seen stopping traffic and deflating tyres of the vehicles. At least one E-rickshaw owner was beaten up.

A massive protest march demanding speedy trial and stringent punishment to culprits, was also carried out in the city.

A delegation of the bandh organisers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through District Collector Lok Bandhu.

The bandh by and large was peaceful, barring stray instances, no untoward incident reported from the city. The district administration has made adequate security arrangement with the heavy deployment of police.

Demonstrations have also been held in Bijaynagar town of Beawar district and some other town around since past 10 days, as the infamous case of blackmailing and sexual exploitation of the minor girls evoking strong reaction in many districts of the state.

Besides, acts of blackmailing and exploitation, allegations are also being made, in some quarters, about “pressurising the girls for (religious) conversion”.

As many as 12 accused have so far been arrested in this connection.