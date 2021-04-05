Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled on Monday to visit the site where the Naxals attacked security personnel at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. He will also meet the injured jawans at the hospital.

It is to be noted that atleast 22 security personnel were killed and 20 more injured in a fierce gun battle with a platoon of over 300 People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Chhattisgarh’s on Saturday.

Of the 22 personnel, nine belong to the CRPF, while the remaining are from state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF).

Five of the 22 bodies of the security personnel were recovered on Saturday and the 17 more bodies were found out on Sunday after a massive search operation was launched by a joint team of the CRPF, DRG, and the STF from early Sunday. The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was still on.

These 17 security personnel, including seven from the CRPF, were missing since the operation concluded after around a nine-hour-long gunfight between the Maoists and a joint team of CRPF’s elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit and Chhattisgarh police’s DRG and STF.

The 20 injured personnel were stated to be out of danger and recuperating in the hospital.

On Sunday, Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the phone and had a detailed discussion on the gunfight with the Maoists.

The Home Minister said the state and the Centre will jointly win the battle against the Maoists and assured the Chief Minister of all necessary help. He informed the Chief Minister that he had issued instructions to the Director-General of CRPF to visit the site of the incident.