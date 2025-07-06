Bihar’s SIR in progress, over 1.69 crore enumeration forms collected: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Sunday announced that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is progressing smoothly, with over 1.69 crore enumeration forms collected as of July 6

This marks a significant milestone in the electoral revision process, with 21.46 percent of the total 7.89 crore electors in Bihar submitting their forms.

In a press note, the ECI stated that the initial phase of SIR that involved printing and distributing forms is almost complete. Forms have been made available to all eligible electors, and the process is being facilitated by 77,895 BLOs who are going door-to-door to help electors fill out and submit their forms.

Announcing that 1,69,49,208 enumeration forms have been received, accounting for 21.46 per cent of the total electors, the poll panel said 7.25 per cent of forms have already been uploaded on ECINET.

Nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are assisting vulnerable populations, it said.

“During the past 4 months, all 4,123 EROs, all 775 DEOs, and all 36 CEOs have held nearly 5,000 meetings with 28,000 political party representatives. ECI has also invited all recognized political parties for interaction. No one was satisfied with the current status of electoral rolls for one reason or the other,” said Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India in a separate statement.

The SIR process will continue until July 25, and electors can submit their documents anytime before the deadline. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1, and will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received.

Meanwhile, the poll panel clarified that “No changes made in SIR as being rumoured by some…..1.69 crore (21.46%) Enumeration Forms Collected. . . . 7.25% uploaded on EMINEM.”