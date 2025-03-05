Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav woos youth with jobs, domicile, reservation

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav played his trump card when he called upon the youth of the state to vote for a young leader who understands their needs and aspirations.

Addressing thousands of youth at the Yuva Chetna Rally, organised by the RJD’s youth wing in Patna on Wednesday, he called Nitish government a ‘Yuva Virodhi Sarkar.’

He said that Nitish Kumar has ruined two generations of Bihar during his 20 years rule. If he gets a chance once again, he will ruin the third generation as well.

Tejashwi said: “He has played with your future. It is time for you to unite and replace this Yuva Virodhi Sarkar.”

Ignored by all other political parties in Bihar, Tejashwi has been trying to woo youth in a big way in his campaign for the upcoming assembly polls. He had successfully tapped into the youth base by pledging 10 lakh jobs while campaigning for assembly elections in 2020.

Citing the Niti Aayog’s report, Tejashwi said that Bihar is the poorest state of the country. It is number one only in migration and unemployment, he said.

He pointed out that there are only seven colleges per one lakh students in Bihar. Out of the total 534 blocks of Bihar, there is no degree college in about 400 blocks. Thus the youth have to go out of the state to get good education.

“If you want jobs, employment and quality education, then the current government must be changed. Only you can build a new Bihar,” he said.

In view of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly promised to restore 65 per cent reservation in government jobs. He also promised to form a youth commission which will work for the betterment of the largest segment of the state’s population.

He said: “Within a month of coming to power, we will form a youth commission for the benefit of the youth. Will implement 100 per cent domicile policy in government jobs. Will also waive the fee charged for Bihar government recruitment examinations.”