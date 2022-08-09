Bihar Political crisis: Upendra Kushwaha confirms new alliance of JDU-RJD

National Parliamentary Board President of JDU confirms the new alliance of JDU and Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Congress, Left).

Upendra Kushwaha took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Nitish Kumar for the new leadership of the new coalition, he added “ Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji for the accountability of leadership of the new coalition in the new form. Nitish Ji, go ahead. The country is waiting for you.”

नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022

Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will also meet with the governor at 4 pm today, as Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has given an appointment to Kumar at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar had chaired a meeting of party MPs and legislators at his residence to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state, following the resignation of former JD(U) National President RCP Singh.

RJD MLAs and leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal have also arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi, wife of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna to discuss the current political turmoil.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP leaders met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad’s residence in Patna amid reports of uncertainty over the party’s coalition with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) alliance.