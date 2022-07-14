Bihar Police busts terror module planning to target PM Modi

The Patna Police has busted a suspected terrorist module in Patna, who as per cops, were planning to make India an Islamic nation by 2047.

Both the suspected terrorists have been arrested and there was a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on July 12.

As per the sources, the duo has been identified as Athar Parvez and Md Jalaluddin who were being trained in Phulwari Sharif 15 days ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

To meet the target, they held meetings on July 6 and 7 to plot ways to target PM Modi.

“The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorists and during the raid, the police found incriminating documents, one of them titled — ‘2047 India Towards Rule of Islamic India’ and 25 PFI pamphlets,” stated the police.

Reportedly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined the Patna terror module probe and it has picked up a third suspect in this case, informed sources.

Meanwhile, the investigations also revealed that most of the youths who visited the place used to come from Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and many other states to take training in terror plotting.

The Intelligence Bureau got information that a possible terrorist module was operating in the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna, after which police and central agencies raided the Naya Tola area on July 11 and arrested both the suspected terrorists.

As per police, the suspected terrorists get money funding from many Islamic countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey to run anti-national campaigns while staying in the country.

Bihar | Two indulging in anti-India activities were arrested. For the past 2 months, accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets & while staying in hotels: SSP Manish Kumar pic.twitter.com/0TjsOD34Rx — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Detailing about the same, Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Kumar said, “The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand police officer, and Athar Parvez. They have links with PFI. Jallauddin was earlier associated with Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).”

He added, “They were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. An investigation has revealed that people from other states were visiting them in Patna. Those visitors used to change their names while staying in hotels in the Bihar capital to conceal their identities.”

#WATCH | An excerpt from 8-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, 'PFI confident that even if 10% of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community & bring back the glory': Bihar SSP Manish Kumar pic.twitter.com/MIId3qUXZE — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

(With inputs from Agencies)