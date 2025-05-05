Bihar Police bust gang involved in rigging NEET exam, arrest 2

The Bihar Police have arrested two members of a gang who offered the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 aspirants the option to pay to get a proxy candidate to appear for the exam in their place.

The NEET-UG 2025, the prestigious examination held for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in medical institutions across India, was held on Monday from 2pm to 5pm.

As the much-talked about NEET 2024 scam was originated from Bihar, the examination centres this year were being constantly monitored and the state police force was in alert mode to foil any such attempt.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said his team got a tipoff that a few people were roaming around various examination centres in a car. A police team followed the car and detained two people. One was identified as Rambabu Mallik, a resident of Darbhanga, while the other was identified himself as Dr. Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Samastipur.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and admitted that they cater to NEET aspirants who are willing to pay a hefty price for guaranteed success by providing proxy candidates to sit in the prestigious exam in place of the original candidate. They said they used to charge Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh from each candidate to make the arrangement.

The police recovered admit cards of several candidates as well as other documents saved in their mobile phones, including admit cards, Aadhaar cards, signatures, photographs of many candidates related to the NEET-UG 2025 exam.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, who has been identified by police as a central figure in the NEET scam 2024, was arrested by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) team in Patna on 25 April, 2025. His son, Dr Shiv Kumar, an MBBS graduate from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH), was arrested earlier in the same case. He is currently out on bail.