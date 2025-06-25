Bihar NDA marks Emergency anniversary with sharp attack on Congress, RJD

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Bihar launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

They alleged that Indira Gandhi ignored the Constitution and accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav of sacrificing his principles for power by working with Congress.

In a message posted on ‘X’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “We all remember 25 June, 1975 – the day India went under emergency rule. It is called a black day in the history of independent India. It symbolises the then-government’s authoritarianism, suppressing fundamental freedoms, including the public’s right to free speech.”

He added: “As we all know, democracy is all about the people’s voice. We have to protect that voice, no matter what. Bihar’s development has always been guided by the principles of the Constitution, justice, liberty, and social equity. We are committed to protect the values enshrined in the Constitution and will remain ever watchful and ready to do so.”

Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha attended an event held in Patna to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Emergency. The event, hosted by the Department of Art, Culture, and Youth, included an exhibition depicting the suffering caused by the Emergency.

Addressing the audience, Samrat Choudhary termed Emergency a dark period in Indian democracy. He emphasised the need to inform the younger generation about the Congress party’s suppression of democratic values and freedom of expression during this dark chapter of Indian history.

BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur attended similar events in Motihari and Muzaffarpur. Speaking on the occasion, he claimed that Indira Gandhi ignored the Constitution and asserted that Rahul Gandhi doesn’t take it seriously.

He also said that Lalu Prasad Yadav sacrificed his principles for power by working with Congress.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said that the day serves as a stark reminder of Congress’s prioritisation of power above democracy, the Constitution, and fundamental rights.

Targeting Lalu Yadav, he said: “Today many political parties and politicians, who claim to be followers of JP, are aligned with the so-called Indy Alliance. They are now collaborating with the Congress leadership to further their own political agendas.”