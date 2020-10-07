The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest in 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats.

BJP stoutly backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership to the hilt and snubbed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt.

At a joint press conference of the top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie.

“The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi).

“The BJP has got the remaining 121 wherein new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated”, Kumar told reporters.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said “the LJP is our ally at the Centre and we pray for early recovery of its founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. But there should be no confusion concerning the fact that in Bihar the NDAs leader is Nitish Kumar. Our alliance with his party is atoot (unbreakable).

Responding to a query about a post-poll scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, asserted “we have said unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections”.

Kumar did not mention Chirag by name but remarked sarcastically, “I believe in doing my job. If some people derive pleasure out of saying something inconsequential, they are most welcome to do so. It does not bother me”.

However, he sought to repudiate Chirag’s allegation that the JD(U) has not treated its alliance partners in the state well and asked: “Did Ram Vilas Paswan get elected to the Rajya Sabha without JD(U)s support?

