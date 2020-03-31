In a shocking incident a 20-year-old man from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was beaten to death on Tuesday when he informed the authorities of two migrant workers who skipped medical tests.

The Indian Express reports, the incident took place on Monday evening when Bablu Kumar, a resident of Madhaul village of Runi Saidpur under Sitamarhi district, called up a helpline number, saying two villagers, Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar, had returned from Maharashtra without getting any medical test done. A medical team arrived and conducted tests of the two youths ruling out any symptoms of COVID-19.

After the medical team left, Bablu was beaten by the two and their family members. Bablu’s father filed an FIR against Munna Mahto, Sudhir Kumar and five others.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also expressed his concern over the incident and urged the citizens to stay united to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet he said, “In Bihar the news of the brutal beating of a young man giving information about the suspects is very sad. In this difficult time we need to stand united as a society. That is what the future of Indian society depends on. Do not back down from your responsibilities.”

Amid nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the exodus of migrant workers desperate to reach home worried the government. On Monday, the Centre on Sunday directed all states to quarantine migrant workers reaching their borders in temporary shelters for a mandatory two-week period after proper medical screening. It is estimated that close to 300,000 migrant workers have breached the lockdown as they try to reach their homes by foot.