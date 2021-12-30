Bihar logs 77 Corona cases in past 24 hrs

Bihar recorded a total of 77 fresh Corona cases in the past 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.

With this, the total active cases in the state stands at 215.

While Gaya accounted for 29 of the total cases, Patna registered 27.

Besides, Jahanabad logged four cases, Nalanda and Samastipur 3 each, Supaul and Muzaffarpur 2, while Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Vaishali and West Champaran districts reported one case each.

In Gaya, employees of a bank, a doctor and an employee of Magadh medical college tested Corona positive.

According to the health department, the cases are increasing at a rapid pace in Bihar. It has doubled in just four days.

Though, the health department is not confirming any case of Omicron in Bihar, its health department lacks a genome testing facility which is required for the detection of Omicron variant of Coronavirus, sources said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the state government has shut parks, zoological gardens and other public places ahead of the New Year. These places will be out of bounds for the public from December 31 to January 2.

“During the New Year, a large number of people used to gather in Patna’s Eco Park, zoological garden, Gandhi Maidan, Golghar, etc. We have decided to shut these places to avoid gathering so contain the spread of the virus. Besides, we have also stopped transportation boats in Ganga river,” said Chandrashekher Singh, district magistrate of Patna.

“Those who want to organise private parties will have to seek necessary permits from the district administration along with an affidavit to follow standard operating procedures of Covid-19. Wearing a face mask is mandatory in Patna,” Singh added.