‘Bihar in the grip of criminals’: Opposition slams BJP-JD(U) govt over Jitin Sahani’s murder

The murder of Jitin Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, has triggered a wave of criticism from opposition leaders, who slammed the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-J(DU) government for its handling of law and order in Bihar.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav alleged that the entire administration is busy looting the people and have no concern for the law and order.

“Criminal incidents are continuously happening in Bihar, and today, Mukesh Sahani’s father was murdered. The entire administration is focused on looting and implicating other officials and leaders. They have no concern for law and order. The whole of Bihar is in the grip of criminals,” he said.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari called the incident “extremely tragic and heartbreaking” and demanded that the administration and government provide answers.

“The public will not remain calm when even a politician’s family is not safe. People are now at the mercy of God in Bihar,” he claimed.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh urged the government to take the situation seriously.

“The way people imagine Ram Rajya, Nitish Ji should take this seriously. Such incidents of murder are happening in every district. Whether it’s a common man or someone important, every murder is a murder and should be investigated. Those responsible should receive strict punishment,” Singh stated.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said that the SIT has been formed and that they are investigating the case with utmost seriousness.

“We received information this morning about his murder. We have contacted the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), they will arrive soon. The dog squad team is also on its way. We are investigating this matter comprehensively. An SIT has been formed, and we are handling the case with utmost seriousness,” Reddy said.

Jitin Sahani was found dead in a mutilated condition at his Supaul Bazaar residence in Bihar’s Darbhanga. The murder reportedly took place late on Monday night but the police received the information on Tuesday morning, following which officials rushed to the spot and a probe is currently underway.