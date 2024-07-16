Murder of former minister Mukesh Sahani’s father heats up Bihar politics

Former Bihar minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father, Jitin Sahani, was brutally murdered at his Supaul Bazaar residence in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

The murder reportedly took place late on Monday night but the police received the information about it on Tuesday morning. On reaching the spot, police officials found Jitin Sahani’s mutilated body lying on the bed in a pool of blood.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the district police to investigate the case, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

Mukesh Sahani’s party is in alliance with the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Leaders from all political parties condemned the incident cutting across party lines. The murder evoked criticism from political circles against the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government in the state. They attributed the murder to the poor law and order situation in the state.

Mukesh Sahani, who arrived in Patna, told reporters at the airport, “… I have spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lalu Prasad. All our well-wishers, leaders of the state and the country, I have spoken to all and they have assured me that the culprits will not be spared…”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences to Mukesh Sahni on the phone.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police said, adding that a big disclosure would be made soon.

Condemning the brutal murder, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded strict action against the culprits and justice for his INDIA bloc partner. ”We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss,” Kharge said on social media X.

“We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits at the earliest and that our INDIA bloc partner, Sahani ji, should get justice,” the Congress chief said.

The Darbhanga Police got the information about Jitin Sahani’s murder on Tuesday morning, following which officials from Birol Police station, including the SHO, rushed to the spot.

According to sources, the police are working on several leads. One of them is that the assailant barged into the house with the intent to burgle. But he killed Jitin Sahani after facing resistance from him.

“This morning, the police came to know about the murder of Jitin Sahani, the father of Mukesh Sahani, at his home in Supaul Bazaar, and officials from the Birol Police station including the SHO rushed to the spot,” Darbhanga police informed.

“The team also has the SHO of the Birol Police station to enable a speedy investigation,” said a statement from the Darbhanga Police.

In a separate statement posted on ‘X’, the Bihar Police said the SIT has been formed for quick investigation and that senior officials of the police are at the site. “SIT has been formed for quick investigation in the murder case under the Ghanshyampur police station of the Darbhanga district. Senior officials are camping at the incident site. The FSL team has been called to the spot to collect scientific evidence. Law and order is normal,” said the Bihar Police in a post on X.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, a video of Mukesh Sahani, known as the ‘Son of Mallah’, eating fish with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a helicopter had gone viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark against the choice of food that was in defiance of the religious tradition triggered an instant row.

In response to the Opposition’s criticism over the murder, Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said the government stands with Mr Sahani’s family and action will be taken against the accused. “Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani’s family,” he said.

Union ministers, Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh assured that the guilty would be brought to justice as the investigation is on. “The state government will take action against the accused after investigation…The accused will certainly be caught and punished under Nitish Kumar govt,” Ramnath Thakur said.

Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Vijay Chaudhary said, “… This is a sad incident. The government is taking it seriously. The administration and police officials have been instructed that the criminals should not escape under any circumstances. Mukesh Sahni has been a minister in the state and is the founder of a party, so this matter is very serious. Whoever is guilty will not be spared.”

Following the chilling murder, the Opposition accused the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government of running a “Jungle Raaj”.

“Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani’s father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate… If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it means that the common man is at the mercy of god… Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is ‘maha-jungle raj’,” RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav alleged that the entire administration is busy looting the people and has no concern for law and order.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh urged the government to take the situation seriously.