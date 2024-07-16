Jitin Sahani, father of former Bihar minister and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, murdered in Darbhanga

Former Bihar minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father, Jitin Sahani, was brutally murdered at his Supaul Bazaar residence in Bihar’s Darbhanga, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Darbhanga police said that they got the information regarding Jitin Sahani’s murder on Tuesday morning, following which officials from Birol Police station, including the SHO, rushed to the spot.

According to sources, the police are looking into several angles but prima facie they suspect someone had entered Jitin Sahani’s home on Monday night for theft and murdered him as he woke up and resisted.

“This morning the police got to know about the murder of Jitin Sahani, the father of Mukesh Sahani, at his home in Supaul Bazaar, and officials from the Birol Police station including the SHO rushed to the spot,” Darbhanga police informed.

The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to form the case.

“The team also has the SHO of Birol police station as its part to enable a speedy investigation,” said a statement from the Darbhanga Police.

In a separate statement posted on ‘X’, the Bihar police said the SIT has been formed for quick investigation and that senior officials of the police are at the site.

“SIT has been formed for quick investigation in the murder case under Ghanshyampur police station of Darbhanga district. Senior officials are camping at the incident site. The FSL team has been called to the spot to collect scientific evidence. Law and order is normal, ” said the Bihar Police in a post on X.

Mukesh Sahani’s party VIP was part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc and contested the Lok Sabha elections on three seats in Bihar in alliance with the RJD and the Congress.

Following his father’s chilling murder, the Opposition has accused the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government of running a “Jungle-Raaj”.

“Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani’s father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate… If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god… Why are BJP and NDA leaders quiet on this? They should come out and speak up. This is ‘maha-jungle raj’,” RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism, Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said the government stands with Mr Sahani’s family and action will be taken against the accused.

“Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani’s family,” he said.