Bihar in chaos like Taliban, says Tejashwi; Cong seeks Gov’s intervention

As protests continue over the rape of a minor Dalit girl, the Congress on Wednesday urged Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to hold a special session of the assembly.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan demanded a judicial inquiry, while RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav compared the situation in Bihar to the tyranny of Taliban.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav shared a video and claimed that a doctor who had gone to help a rape victim was brutally beaten up in Gaya district of Bihar.

He wrote on ‘X’, “The situation in Bihar is worse than Taliban. In Gaya district, the doctor who went to treat the mother of a rape victim was tied to a tree and beaten to a bloody pulp by the accused.”

Lok Janshakti Party (R) chief Chirag Paswan termed the Dalit girl’s rape-murder a system failure and demanded a judicial inquiry.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag wrote, “This incident is not just the death of a girl child, it has become a symbol of the failure of our social system and the constitutional responsibility of the state. If the government remains silent on this too, then this silence itself will become the biggest crime.”

The Congress party submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammmad Khan highlighting the rising crimes against Dalits and deteriorating law and order, and urged him to summon a special session of Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to discuss the state of law and order in Bihar.

After submitting the memorandum, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said that the brutal rape-murder of the Dalit girl has exposed the negligence and insensitivity of the state government.

He said “The death of the girl is proof of the gross failure of the government health system. It is extremely regrettable that proper medical facilities could not be provided to the rape victim, as a result of which she died untimely. This is a direct violation of human rights and shows the irresponsibility of the state towards the most vulnerable section of the society.”

He also demanded to register a case of culpable homicide against the PMCH officials who denied timey treatment and punish them.

The CPI-ML demanded resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey alleging that the rape victim died due to gross negligence in treatment. The party also organised protests across Bihar demanding strict punishment to the culprit by conducting a speedy trial.