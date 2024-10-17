Bihar Hooch tragedy: 20 fatalities in Siwan, 5 in Saran: SIT formed

As many as 20 people have lost their lives in Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, according to Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar. Five people have died in a similar incident in Saran district of Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday conducted a high-level review for the spurious liquor incidents that happened yesterday in Siwan and Saran districts. After the review, the Chief Minister directed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department to go to the spot and gather information about the entire situation and conduct a thorough investigation on all points, according to an official statement from the Bihar CMO.

Bihar Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada said culprits will not be spared and an SIT has been constituted to probe the case.

He said,”We stand with the families of the deceased in these grave times… The culprits will not be spared. Officials and police personnel concerned in the area have been suspended… 22 people are undergoing treatment. Three people have lost their eyesight. Two people have lost their lives in Chhapra (Saran) and six have died in Siwan. SIT has been formed…”

In another incident, five people have reportedly lost their lives because of illicit liquor in Saran.

Saran SP Kumar Ashish said, “The spirit is being reported to be industrial spirit and we are investigating its backward and forward linkages… 5 people have reportedly lost their lives because of illicit liquor. Beat police personnel have been suspended. SHO and other personnel have questioned. If their answers are found to be unsatisfactory, action will be taken against them. ”

He said an SIT has been formed. ”In the last 24 hours, we have conducted 250 raids in which we have recovered 1650 litres of alcohol in the district… 37 people have been arrested so far… FIR has been registered against 8 known and some unknown persons..,” he shared.

Saran DM Aman Samir said if the kin of the deceased fulfils the required conditions, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families.

“Kin of the deceased will have to take a pledge that they are in favour of liquor ban imposed by the state government and that they are against liquor. If the postmortem report of the deceased confirms that he has died due to illicit liquor, and if the kin of the deceased fulfils the required conditions, ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the families…”

Opposition in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that liquor ban exists only on papers. ”More than 30 people have died because of illicit liquor and dozens have lost their eyesight. Such a big incident has happened but the CM has not expressed sympathies towards the victims so far… People have not died, they have been murdered. No action has been taken against any senior official. The people sitting in power need to be held accountable…”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, “A complete and strict liquor ban is imposed in Bihar. Some liquor mafia are involved in such incidents. Whoever is involved in this, will not be spared. CM Nitish Kumar is very strict about it. It is unfortunate that many people in Siwan-Chhapra lost their lives to illicit liquor…”