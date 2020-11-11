Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Bihar election results said that the people of Bihar have made a “decisive decision” to give the development a chance.

The elections result status as of now are showing the ruling NDA leading in 122 seats and the opposition alliance in 113 seats.

“Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he is an aspirant and his priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA’s good governance again after 15 years in Bihar show what Bihar’s dreams are, Bihar’s expectations,” he said.

“Young comrades of Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This young energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before,” he added.

“Sisters and daughters of Bihar have voted this time in a record number to show how big their role is in self-sufficient Bihar. We are satisfied that the NDA got an opportunity to give new confidence to the mother power of Bihar in the past years. This confidence will give us strength in advancing Bihar,” PM said.

“The village-poor, farmer-laborers, merchant-shopkeepers, every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that we will continue to work continuously with full dedication for the balanced development of every person, every region,” PM added.

“Democracy has once again won in Bihar with the blessings of the people. The determination and dedication with which all NDA workers worked with them is awe-inspiring. I congratulate the workers and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bihar,” he said.